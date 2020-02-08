BLOG: Adieu, Dad

Sure some of the memories are a bit rough, like meeting him in Corning when he and my Mom had an horrific car accident and Mom was in bad shape, or when Mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. But as he taught us it is all part of loving and living.

I was always an offbeat kid, preferring art to math and I would sob as he tried to get me to understand the principles of whatever theory my teachers were trying to teach me.

"I can't," I would cry, making him so mad.

"Yes, you can," he insisted.

During high school, I had a phase of always trying to beat the parental rules, like piercing my ears when it was banned.

That's why its really funny my Dad showed up at my second wedding to my current husband — a backyard, bohemian event — wearing ruby stud earrings.

"Dad, did you pierce your ears?" I screamed in excitement.

"Yep," he said smiling that half smile, he would get. (They were really magnetic backs holding them in place, but they sure looked real).

My high school years must have been rough for him since I was always coming up with inventive alibis for where I had been or where I was going.