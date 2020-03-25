Kathleen Moore's blog

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

People who have never come to town meetings are taking a peek now that they can watch them from home.

I'd like to say being more public will expand democracy, but sometimes I wonder about the public.

A guy watching Queensbury's Town Board meeting on Zoom was enjoying a smoke and then started taking off his shirt, apparently oblivious to the fact that other watchers could see him.

When Moreau hosted its Town Board meeting live on Facebook, a staggering 32 people watched it. Typically there are about three members of the public, plus a couple department heads, at each meeting.

On Facebook, only 11 of us stayed for the whole meeting. But that's still double the normal attendance.

At the peak, 19 people were watching. Some of them clicked on and left within a minute or so, apparently disappointed by the normalcy of a governmental meeting.

A discussion about the South Glens Water water contract persuaded four viewers to drop the meeting. Rescheduling the Zoning Board until the town figures out a way to do virtual public hearings? That kept people interested.