MOREAU — A former Republican pulled off an upset by running on the Democratic line to win a seat on the Town Board.

John “JD” Donohue knew he was the underdog. Last month, he was embracing the prospect of losing, saying he had learned a great deal about the town as he campaigned door-to-door. That made it worth it even if he lost, he said.

But he had a good feeling about it at the end of the campaign, he said.

"I worked hard. I really felt I would come out a victor," he said after unofficial results showed him winning.

He also switched enrollments, becoming a Democrat after a lifetime as a Republican.

He started his campaign partly to give the public the choice of a “real” Republican, versus longtime board member Gina LeClair, who just switched her enrollment from Democrat to Republican.

But as he campaigned, he said, he heard from many residents who didn’t know how to get answers to their questions. He vowed to improve communication, holding quarterly coffee meetings because it would be less intimidating than standing behind a lectern at a Town Board meeting. He likened that experience to being called to the principal’s office, and said residents didn’t feel welcomed when they brought problems there.

"I absolute want to do that," he said on Election Night. "I think I'll have one before I take office. I want to know what people want me to do before I get into the ball game."

In unofficial results, Donohue has 1,283 votes. Board member Gina LeClair has 1,268, earning her the second seat. Board member Alan Van Tassel appears to have narrowly lost his bid for re-election with 1,078.

