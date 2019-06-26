{{featured_button_text}}

reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls

Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan speaks to The Post-Star Editorial Board. Ryan and Queensbury Town Board member Tony Metivier are vying for the Republican Party line in Tuesday's primary.

 Kathleen Moore, kmoore@poststar.com

This year, both Queensbury Town Board incumbents had a chance to win re-election in June. One of them, Tony Metivier, actually pulled it off. He defeated his primary challenger and now is running unopposed in the fall.

I asked him what it felt like to win re-election in June.

“It’s very odd,” he said.

Other odd moments from the primary: when I asked voters why they chose Metivier over Paul Ryan, some brought up an effort that Ryan was involved in many years ago. Ryan was part of a group that tried to get a new village created out of parts of Queensbury and Fort Ann.

Voters remembered! I’ve always assumed voters do not remember anything that happened more than perhaps a few days earlier, at least without relentless advertising or campaigning on the topic. But here they were, unassisted, remembering an obscure part of history. (Voters rejected the idea of the East Lake George Village in a referendum in 2010, which perhaps was memorable - but it was nine years ago.)

But instead of remembering what might be described as a good piece of community politicking, they remembered - in their words - that the guy had “a stupid idea to create another tax” because the village would have its own property tax.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

