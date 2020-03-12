BLOG: When to stay home from work during the pandemic

You don’t feel very sick. But you don’t want to risk passing the new coronavirus to all your coworkers, who might then pass it to an elderly person who could die from the illness. And you want to slow the spread of the virus so that the hospitals don't get overwhelmed by having to take care of everyone at once.

With so few tests available, how do you know if you should call in sick? After all, we’ve all been trained to carry on at work through exhaustion, injuries and mild illneses.

It’s easy. Check your temperature. If it is 100F or higher, stay home. Work from home if you can, but stay home. And by that I mean completely home – don’t go to the store to get groceries, don’t eat out for lunch, don’t head to the movies. Stay home.

If your temperature goes back down, great! It was probably a fluke.

But a fever is the most common first sign of the illness. Everyone should be checking their temperature before leaving the house, immediately upon returning home, and just before bed.

If you have a runny nose, you probably don’t have the virus. If you suddenly develop deep fatigue and an ache that goes to your bones, you probably have the flu instead. (Stay home if you have the flu, too.)

But if you have a fever that stays for days and develops into a dry cough, call your county Public Health Department. So far, the illness is not believed to be spreading through the community, but the situation is changing rapidly. A fever and a dry cough are the hallmarks of the virus.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

