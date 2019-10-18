People often ask me when I’m going to move out of Schenectady and live up here, where it’s far prettier, there’s much more to do and the people are nicer.
And the answer is, if I have a few more nights like last night, I’m moving tomorrow.
It was 10:45 p.m. Our lights were still on, but I was doing the dishes and about to hit the sack. The doorbell rang.
On the other side was a large woman who tried to push her way into my house. I stood my ground and she gave me the typical con story about her car being towed and needing help. I offered to call police. She claimed she’d spoken to them and that they were the ones who’d towed her car. She sleeps in her car. Can she stay here?
Definitely not.
I offered to call City Mission and get her set up at the shelter overnight. She told me she was freezing but would not go to a shelter. She asked if I would instead pay for her to stay in a hotel. She’d pay me back on the first.
I assured her that was not happening.
It took several minutes to make it clear I was also not giving her any cash at all, for any reason.
Disgruntled, she sat down on one of my porch chairs.
I closed the door.
We’ve had indications for about two weeks that there’s a drug dealer in the neighborhood. This is the second time someone has approached me begging for money with a complex con-job story. (The last time, as I was leaving for work, was a teenager begging for help to jump her car, which she also claimed to be sleeping in. I get home from work late at night routinely and I can assure you, I have never seen anyone in the neighborhood sleeping in their cars. But my guard was down and the teen stole a fairly expensive item from me. I considered it a lesson learned.)
There have been huge, screaming fights at a house nearby every night for a week, and in recent days, police have been slowly coasting by every hour or so.
I hope they arrest the drug dealer soon. But in the meantime, what am I going to do about this woman on my porch?
Was she going to try to break into my house when we went to bed? The windows and doors are locked but I was definitely not feeling comfortable.
Would she stay there all night and die of cold? Overdose and die? What am I going to do if there’s a dead body on my porch in the morning???
Clearly, I should call police.
But police are quick to solve problems with their gun. That welfare check that turned into a murder in Fort Worth haunts me. This woman isn’t threatening my life. And she’s black. The Schenectady police leadership include officers who drove through a majority-black neighborhood on a drunken bachelor party trip, throwing eggs at black people and shouting the n-word. While many officers in the department, particularly newer officers, are great, I don’t trust that a confrontation will be de-escalated successfully. I don’t want to do something that leads to her death.
So I finished washing my dishes. Then I looked out the window. The woman was gone.
