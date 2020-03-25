Blog: Watching public meetings from home

People who have never come to town meetings are taking a peek now that they can watch them from home.
I'd like to say being more public will expand democracy, but sometimes I wonder about the public.
A guy watching Queensbury's Town Board meeting on Zoom was enjoying a smoke and then started taking off his shirt, apparently oblivious to the fact that other watchers could see him.
When Moreau hosted its Town Board meeting live on Facebook, a staggering 32 people watched it. Typically there are about three members of the public, plus a couple department heads, at each meeting.
On Facebook, only 11 of us stayed for the whole meeting. But that's still double the normal attendance.
At the peak, 19 people were watching. Some of them clicked on and left within a minute or so, apparently disappointed by the normalcy of a governmental meeting.
A discussion about the South Glens Water water contract persuaded four viewers to drop the meeting. Rescheduling the Zoning Board until the town figures out a way to do virtual public hearings? That kept people interested.
The video and audio were not cable-TV quality, but well above the audio recordings that Moreau always does for its meetings. (It posts those on its website the morning after each meeting.)
In Queensbury, where viewers needed to know the Zoom meeting ID number to participate, the board was able to invite the public to speak. No one wanted to talk, but the opportunity was there.
A month ago, I would never have guessed local boards would be able to do that.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.