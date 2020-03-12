BLOG Wanted: Someone in quarantine

Kathleen Moore
reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls
-
I’m covering the pandemic and I know there’s dozens of local people in precautionary quarantine. I’d love to interview you about it. What’s it like? How are you staying sane?
Want to talk with me? You can email me at kmoore@poststar.com or call me at (518) 742-3247.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
