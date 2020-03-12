BLOG Wanted: Someone in quarantine

You are the owner of this article.
Wanted: Someone in quarantine
Clifton Park resident tests positive; SUNY Adirondack extends spring break to prep for distance learning
Virus fears keep guests trapped in sunny 'luxurious prison'

Two people look out of a window of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in La Caleta, in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Spanish officials say the tourist hotel in Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave. (AP Photo)

 STR

I’m covering the pandemic and I know there’s dozens of local people in precautionary quarantine. I’d love to interview you about it. What’s it like? How are you staying sane?

Want to talk with me? You can email me at kmoore@poststar.com or call me at (518) 742-3247.

