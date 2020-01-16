BLOG: Want to rent a Moreau pavilion?

I walked through the Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park yesterday to take a picture of the pavilions that people can rent. The price is going up - it is not $10 for residents and $85 for non-residents.
What I was struck by, though, was that the pavilions are huge.
You have free articles remaining.
The "smaller" two can hold 40 to 50 people each, at picnic tables, with plenty of space to walk around.
The larger two can hold about 100 people each, according to park staff.
All four pavilions have barbecues (with plastic covers on them this time of year) and three of the four have electricity. Two of them are close to the playgrounds - instant entertainment for the children during your summer party with 40 to 100 people!
Now I just need to plan a party for 40 to 100 people...
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.