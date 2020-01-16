BLOG: Want to rent a Moreau pavilion?

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I walked through the Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park yesterday to take a picture of the pavilions that people can rent. The price is going up - it is not $10 for residents and $85 for non-residents.

What I was struck by, though, was that the pavilions are huge.

The "smaller" two can hold 40 to 50 people each, at picnic tables, with plenty of space to walk around.

The larger two can hold about 100 people each, according to park staff.

All four pavilions have barbecues (with plastic covers on them this time of year) and three of the four have electricity. Two of them are close to the playgrounds - instant entertainment for the children during your summer party with 40 to 100 people!

Now I just need to plan a party for 40 to 100 people...

