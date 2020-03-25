Blog: Wanna read our paper for free?

The #1 complaint I hear from people is that they must pay for the newspaper.

While I enjoy getting a paycheck, now's your chance to finally get what you want: free news.

The Post-Star has (briefly) dropped its paywall so that people can get critically important news about the coronavirus. We are also offering a free trial of our daily e-edition. That looks exactly like the print copy - but it's delivered online so that you never have to touch anything touched by another person. (Sorry, but the actual print version is not free.)

You can also sign up for newsletters, which are sent directly to your email each morning at poststar.com/newsletters.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

