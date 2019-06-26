{{featured_button_text}}

reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls

Father-daughter border drowning highlights migrants' perils

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lie on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, June 24, 2019, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. Martinez' wife, Tania told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. (AP Photo/Julia Le Duc)

 Julia Le Duc

When I saw that photo of the father and his daughter, drowned trying to get to the United States, I couldn’t help but think of my daughter.

She’s about the same size as the little girl who drowned. She’s put her arm around my neck like that many times.

And I began to think about what could lead me to cross a river so strong that I’d have to put her under my shirt so that she could not be dragged away by the current.

If I saw my country going up in flames – literal flames – with no food, no water, and no jobs, would I stay there?

On my own, maybe. But if I had a child?

If I realized my precious little girl was going to starve to death, would I still try to "be the change from within" and fix my country? Would I march in protests, join in guerrilla warfare, try to beat a police state that is armed to the teeth? Wait it out for decades as all my loved ones died?

No.

I would put her under my shirt and dive into the water. I would risk our lives, knowing that what was behind us was more dangerous than the river ahead of us.

And I think we all would, to save our children's lives.

The fact that we are not allowing people to enter the country by road to ask for asylum is nothing short of criminal homicide.

