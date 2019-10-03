After I wrote yesterday about the Fort Edward and Broad Street primary care offices being closed, I immediately heard from patients who had not been told about the closures.
That’s why it would be wise for the hospital to notify The Post-Star when it begins planning a closure. We can reach a lot more people than the hospital.
You see, healthy patients usually don’t tell their primary care doctor when they move. They just call to schedule their next appointment – perhaps a year or two after the last one – and update their address when they get to the office.
The hospital can send letters to the last known address of all patients who had an appointment in the last three years – as its closure plan described – and still miss many patients.
The poor Fort Hudson HR worker who answered the door at the former Fort Edward Medical Center has clearly been visited by lots of confused patients. She had the health center’s new address memorized.
Going online would not help those patients – the hospital took down the web pages for both centers, with nothing saying what had happened.
When I emailed back and forth with a spokeswoman from the state Department of Health on this yesterday, she noted that the hospital might have notified some other newspaper. The closure plan just says it would notify “the newspaper,” without any names. I suppose it’s possible the hospital notified the Chronicle and that the Chronicle wrote nothing about it. It’s unlikely, but possible. The hospital could also have called up some random newspaper in South Carolina and notified it.
But if it truly wanted to fulfill the goal of notifying the public, it failed.
The lack of communication also hurts the hospital’s image. I got an email yesterday from a patient who felt betrayed.
“I was a patient at Broad St Medical and I can assure you that neither I nor my husband ever received a letter notifying us of the closure,” she wrote, before adding that she got the news from a provider.
“They were not playing along with the GFH's lying rules. They did not believe patients deserved that type of treatment,” she wrote.
