Kimberly Williams of Cambridge smiles on a camping trip before her diagnosis. She died May 21 from stage 4 lung cancer, caused by smoking. Before her death, she urged others to quit smoking, noting that lung cancer is often symptomless until it is too late.

A young man – maybe 18 – walked up to me on the sidewalk yesterday and asked me for a cigarette.

I could have just said that I don’t smoke.

But after writing about that 42-year-old mother who died from smoking, I just couldn’t keep my mouth shut. I told him about her.

“And my mother-in-law died of lung cancer from smoking,” I added. “And 20 percent of all deaths in the United States are caused by smoking. It’s one of the top causes of death. If you keep smoking, you’re going to die.”

He gave me that frantic look that I imagine is usually aimed at evangelists shouting on street corners.

“I was just...” he mumbled.

“I know it’s hard to quit. But New York State will help you do it for free,” I told him. “If you call their quit line, they’ll give you free Nicotine patches. They’ll give you pretty much anything to help you quit.”

The poor kid looked desperate now, but we were on a side street and he had nowhere to escape as we both walked toward the main street.

So I googled the phone number for him. It’s 1-866-NY-QUITS.

By then, we’d reached the main street. As he headed in the opposite direction, I called out, “I’m sorry, I know you didn’t want a lecture. But I don’t want any more people to die from smoking!”

