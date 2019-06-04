A young man – maybe 18 – walked up to me on the sidewalk yesterday and asked me for a cigarette.
I could have just said that I don’t smoke.
But after writing about that 42-year-old mother who died from smoking, I just couldn’t keep my mouth shut. I told him about her.
“And my mother-in-law died of lung cancer from smoking,” I added. “And 20 percent of all deaths in the United States are caused by smoking. It’s one of the top causes of death. If you keep smoking, you’re going to die.”
He gave me that frantic look that I imagine is usually aimed at evangelists shouting on street corners.
“I was just...” he mumbled.
“I know it’s hard to quit. But New York State will help you do it for free,” I told him. “If you call their quit line, they’ll give you free Nicotine patches. They’ll give you pretty much anything to help you quit.”
The poor kid looked desperate now, but we were on a side street and he had nowhere to escape as we both walked toward the main street.
So I googled the phone number for him. It’s 1-866-NY-QUITS.
By then, we’d reached the main street. As he headed in the opposite direction, I called out, “I’m sorry, I know you didn’t want a lecture. But I don’t want any more people to die from smoking!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.