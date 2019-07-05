When I started my Girl Scout troop, I asked them what they would like to do that they knew they would never be able to accomplish.
If you were to ask well-off kids, you might get answers like having super powers or flying to the moon.
But my Girl Scouts said they wished they could swim.
Almost all of them were black. They were all about 10 years old, and none of them could swim. When I expressed surprise, they told me, “Black people can’t swim.”
I worked out an arrangement with the YMCA to use their pool for free so I could teach them. It took us the whole winter, but they learned to swim.
I am thinking about now because Disney has cast a black woman as Ariel in the remake of “The Little Mermaid.”
A black girl who can swim.
It’s a slap in face of every racist. It is exactly what we need.
For those of you who aren’t racist and are wondering why on earth it matters that a black child be portrayed happily swimming, let me explain.
Most black people in this country are descended from slaves. Slaves were not allowed to swim – because they could more easily escape. Yes, many slaves had to work on or near water. And drowned. Swimming is not just fun, it is a life-saving skill. It is a skill that was specifically denied to black people.
But slavery is long since over, you say?
Yes. And after emancipation, Northern states started building pools in working-class neighborhoods...but not in black neighborhoods. Then in the 1920s, people started building the classic outdoor municipal pool we love today. Swimming in the sun. Perfect. Except those pools were almost always segregated.
Many cities – yes, here in the North! – only allowed black people to use a small indoor pool – if any. The whites got the great outdoor swimming experience. If a pool wasn’t specifically segregated, white people beat the crap out of any black person who dared show up.
Then pools were ordered to be desegregated – and immediately, many white people created private clubs or built pools in their backyards. Suddenly, public pools weren’t a big priority for cities anymore either. Many of them closed.
But at least black people could swim now, right? However, it is still legal for employers and schools to require blacks to chemically straighten their hair. Dreadlocks, Afros and braids can be banned. People have lost jobs, even this year, for keeping their hair groomed and neat but still natural.
That was actually the biggest problem for my Girl Scouts. They wore tight swim caps to try to protect their hair, but it wasn’t enough. They could not learn to swim without getting their hair wet, which ruined the chemical straightening. But their parents backed me up and they spent hours grooming their children’s hair every weekend after our swim lessons. Four months of intensive hair styling, every weekend - so that their children would not drown.
It was worth it, and every single girl learned to swim. At the end, as the girls swam two laps of the pool to prove they were competent swimmers, the YMCA workers who had let us use the pool for free stood on the deck and cheered.
By the way – they weren’t supposed to let us use the pool for free. We were supposed to pay $5 per girl, per week. But we only had enough money for a few weeks. After that, the YMCA front desk worker just “forgot” to charge us. Every week. For four months.
I hope Ariel inspires millions of black children to learn to swim. That’s how you create a more equal society – by demolishing institutional racism, one barrier at a time.
