Matthew Cowles, who owns Plenty O'Vapes in Glens Falls, vapes in his store.

Yesterday at a farm festival I met a woman who wanted desperately to believe that:

  1.  Vaping isn’t leading to any increase at all in young people ingesting nicotine
  2.  Vaping isn’t at all harmful

The reality is that the nicotine-use rate among high school seniors has shot up to 25%, which is where it was before the last four decades of anti-smoking efforts.

Four decades of improvement, lost!

This particular woman was trying to slowly cut down to o% tobacco through vaping. Scientists have not found that quitting through vaping is successful, but that doesn't mean it won't ever work - and trying something is better than doing nothing. But vaping instead of smoking is still bad for you.

The fact that it is causing lung injuries is a blessing in disguise. The worst part about cigarettes is that they kill so slowly. Smoking is the cause of 20% of deaths in the United States. Of three people who start smoking, one will die of it. (The others probably would too, but they’re killed more quickly by something else – like a car accident.)

The trouble is that people are killed so slowly, so silently, that people carry on smoking for decades without feeling their life slip away. So while I am horrified by the hospitalizations and deaths due to vaping, I am thankful it’s happening so quickly. Now many more people have a chance to quit before they die.

