Yesterday at a farm festival I met a woman who wanted desperately to believe that:
- Vaping isn’t leading to any increase at all in young people ingesting nicotine
- Vaping isn’t at all harmful
The reality is that the nicotine-use rate among high school seniors has shot up to 25%, which is where it was before the last four decades of anti-smoking efforts.
Four decades of improvement, lost!
This particular woman was trying to slowly cut down to o% tobacco through vaping. Scientists have not found that quitting through vaping is successful, but that doesn't mean it won't ever work - and trying something is better than doing nothing. But vaping instead of smoking is still bad for you.
The fact that it is causing lung injuries is a blessing in disguise. The worst part about cigarettes is that they kill so slowly. Smoking is the cause of 20% of deaths in the United States. Of three people who start smoking, one will die of it. (The others probably would too, but they’re killed more quickly by something else – like a car accident.)
The trouble is that people are killed so slowly, so silently, that people carry on smoking for decades without feeling their life slip away. So while I am horrified by the hospitalizations and deaths due to vaping, I am thankful it’s happening so quickly. Now many more people have a chance to quit before they die.
I really can't believe that in today's progressive age, that people still think smoking is ok. Wake up and realize that smokers are paying huge corporations billions of dollars for poison. How much does the average smoker spend per week on their habit? How far would that money go towards a healthier hobby?
