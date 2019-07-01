{{featured_button_text}}

The logo of the village of South Glens Falls

Remember the couple that bought a house in South Glens Falls, for which the water had been turned off more than 7 years ago, yet was somehow generating water and sewer bills?

The Village Board has officially waived the bills.

The house on Fourth Street came with a $435 bill - $183 for sewer and $262 for water.

But new owners Harry and Addie Rivers, who bought the property at the spring Saratoga County tax auction, knew something was fishy. They live on the same street, so they know the water line broke years ago and the village came and turned it off.

Mayor Harry Gutheil said the village board has probably never before waived a water or sewer bill.

“I don’t think it’s ever happened, but the board has that option,” he told the board.

The board voted unanimously to waive the bill.

They did not determine how the error was made. Public Works Supervisor T.J. Chagnon confirmed the water is shut off at the property line.

