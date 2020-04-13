BLOG: Some people refuse to take this pandemic seriously

One month into this, and some people still don’t get it.
I think it’s willful ignorance at this point.
One reader messaged me today to say that he wasn’t worried about going out.
“There are other threats that are more serious than this,” Mickey S. Lewis said.
I explained that even with most businesses closed, all schools closed and most people staying home, 10,000 people have died in the last month in New York State. In the country, 22,000 people have died.
He insisted that was minor.
“More still have died from the flu this year,” he said.
Yes, he actually thought more than 10,000 people a month died of the flu in New York State every year. Can you imagine?!
He then insisted that it hasn’t really been a month.
Sorry, man. But the first known case in New York State was on March 1. The first death here was on March 14 – one month ago.
It’s really only been one month.
He also tried to argue that, for a pandemic, 10,000 deaths isn’t bad.
“Those are low numbers for a pandemic,” he said.
He’s right! The worldwide total is about 117,000 deaths. Other pandemics have had more than a million deaths. But guess what…other pandemics have lasted a year or more (sometimes a lot more than a year). We are just into the beginning of this one.
Almost everyone is trying to keep the death rate low on this, by staying home. My messager was not convinced about the efficacy of that. He argued that if staying home truly stopped the spread of illnesses, than it would be used more often.
“Then everyone is risking other people’s lives when they go out then with many existing different viruses and diseases,” he wrote.
Um, yes. And if they have a highly contagious disease for which there is currently no treatment, they had better stay home.
