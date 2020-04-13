BLOG: Some people refuse to take this pandemic seriously

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One month into this, and some people still don’t get it.

I think it’s willful ignorance at this point.

One reader messaged me today to say that he wasn’t worried about going out.

“There are other threats that are more serious than this,” Mickey S. Lewis said.

I explained that even with most businesses closed, all schools closed and most people staying home, 10,000 people have died in the last month in New York State. In the country, 22,000 people have died.

He insisted that was minor.

“More still have died from the flu this year,” he said.

Yes, he actually thought more than 10,000 people a month died of the flu in New York State every year. Can you imagine?!

He then insisted that it hasn’t really been a month.

Sorry, man. But the first known case in New York State was on March 1. The first death here was on March 14 – one month ago.

It’s really only been one month.

He also tried to argue that, for a pandemic, 10,000 deaths isn’t bad.