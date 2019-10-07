{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls Hospital

A scuplture stands outside Glens Falls Hospital.

 Kathleen Moore kmoore@poststar.com

It took the state Department of Health two months to approve a closure plan for Broad Street Internal Medicine.

Even worse, it took almost four months for the state to approve the closure plan for Fort Edward Medical Center.

But after making Glens Falls Hospital wait that long to make what could be a crucial business decision, the state never checked to see if the hospital was actually following its closure plans.

What is the point of requiring a plan, and taking so long to approve one, if there’s no follow-through?

I’ve been asking the state about this, but I haven’t gotten any answers yet.

