It took the state Department of Health two months to approve a closure plan for Broad Street Internal Medicine.
Even worse, it took almost four months for the state to approve the closure plan for Fort Edward Medical Center.
But after making Glens Falls Hospital wait that long to make what could be a crucial business decision, the state never checked to see if the hospital was actually following its closure plans.
What is the point of requiring a plan, and taking so long to approve one, if there’s no follow-through?
I’ve been asking the state about this, but I haven’t gotten any answers yet.
"What is the point of requiring a plan, and taking so long to approve one, if there’s no follow-through?"
Perhaps just to give useless state bureaucrats the pretense that their useless lives have some purpose? We all know that is a lie most of the time, most state workers are not bright enough to know the difference.
