BLOG: Security theater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I read through reopening plans for schools, bars, and everything in between, I’m reminded of TSA after 9/11.

At that time, we carefully created a system that would make people FEEL safe. This is different from a system that actually increases safety. I call it security theater.

And I wish I knew which reopening plans were theater and which were actually useful.

Doctors tell me people should wear masks all the time – at work, even when only around their coworkers, and outside, even when six feet from their friends.

But the official guidance is to wear masks at work only when interacting with customers. Is the idea that customers will spread coronavirus more than the people you work with all day? Or is it that a mask will make the customer feel safer?

I think we can all agree that the people who wear their mask under their nose are just participating in security theater. Cover your mouth, breath through your nose, show off the mask.