BLOG: Security theater

As I read through reopening plans for schools, bars, and everything in between, I’m reminded of TSA after 9/11.
At that time, we carefully created a system that would make people FEEL safe. This is different from a system that actually increases safety. I call it security theater.
And I wish I knew which reopening plans were theater and which were actually useful.
Doctors tell me people should wear masks all the time – at work, even when only around their coworkers, and outside, even when six feet from their friends.
But the official guidance is to wear masks at work only when interacting with customers. Is the idea that customers will spread coronavirus more than the people you work with all day? Or is it that a mask will make the customer feel safer?
I think we can all agree that the people who wear their mask under their nose are just participating in security theater. Cover your mouth, breath through your nose, show off the mask.
On the other hand, plenty of people would tell me that wearing masks is security theater. After all, I covered the Granville High School graduation and not a single student was wearing a mask. Teachers got up close and personal, adjusting students’ caps, without a mask. And guess what? There was no surge of cases in Granville afterward.
Perhaps Granville got lucky. It’s a rural area with few cases.
Are masks the key to safety, or not?
This is not a hypothetical question. My wife is high risk. My daughter is about to start kindergarten. How do I send her to school safely? I want her to be educated. But I do think having her mother die would have more long-term consequences than missing kindergarten.
I have two months left to figure this out.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.