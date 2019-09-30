{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteer at the accessible playground

Carver Flewelling, 17, of Argyle, operates a front end loader as he moves dirt to a dump truck at Betar Park this spring. BOCES students got valuable "seat time" in heavy equipment while clearing a forested site for the town's new handicap accessible playground. The town is looking for more volunteers to help with the playground, among other projects.

 Kathleen Moore, kmoore@poststar.com

I'm working on a story about volunteers in Moreau. They helped build Betar Park and, unlike other towns, Moreau wants more volunteers than ever as it adds more places to play, hike, bike and otherwise enjoy the great outdoors.

Does anyone have any photos of volunteers working on Betar Park?

We don't have great photos in our photo archive.

I'd need them by Tuesday at noon. You could email me (one photo at a time, please, with names if you know them) at kmoore@poststar.com.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

