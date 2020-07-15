BLOG: Quarantine pod for kindergarten

My wife is high-risk, but my daughter is supposed to start kindergarten in the fall. We have been agonizing over what to do.
Our school district seems to be planning to do small groups, indoors. The idea is that my daughter would be "safer" because she would interact with just 10 or so classmates, a couple times a week.
But they’re all 5 years old. Which means that each of those 10 kids is likely to spend the rest of the week in daycare, each of them interacting with a dozen OTHER kids. Instead of a cohort of 10, it will be a germ-cohort of about 100.
In addition, schools are planning to do socially distancing. They’re right to plan that. But putting a 5-year-old in a chair (or a circle on the ground) and telling them to stay there for six hours is not my idea of a good educational experience. No singing. No sharing. No sitting on the rug together for circle time. Possibly not even recess, much less gym, art, music or library.
And of course they won’t wear masks all the time. My daughter got to visit a masked friend recently, and all was going well until they disagreed over how to handle the rocks they were excavating. He whipped his mask off and began hitting her with it.
No one was hurt – it was a typical preschool interaction – but it gave me insight into how kids will treat masks and social distancing in school.
So we started reaching out to friends, to see if we could find a few other people with a kindergartner, a high-risk family member, and interest in a small quarantine pod for educational purposes.
Our preschool teacher has offered to teach the pod in the afternoons. Or we might just have the kids get together – with masks, outdoors – for socialization.
It's not just the children and their families who are at risk - it's also all the teachers and staff. They're much more at risk.
Honestly, maybe everyone should be creating a co-op school in their neighborhood this fall.
