BLOG: Quarantine pod for kindergarten

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My wife is high-risk, but my daughter is supposed to start kindergarten in the fall. We have been agonizing over what to do.

Our school district seems to be planning to do small groups, indoors. The idea is that my daughter would be "safer" because she would interact with just 10 or so classmates, a couple times a week.

But they’re all 5 years old. Which means that each of those 10 kids is likely to spend the rest of the week in daycare, each of them interacting with a dozen OTHER kids. Instead of a cohort of 10, it will be a germ-cohort of about 100.

In addition, schools are planning to do socially distancing. They’re right to plan that. But putting a 5-year-old in a chair (or a circle on the ground) and telling them to stay there for six hours is not my idea of a good educational experience. No singing. No sharing. No sitting on the rug together for circle time. Possibly not even recess, much less gym, art, music or library.

And of course they won’t wear masks all the time. My daughter got to visit a masked friend recently, and all was going well until they disagreed over how to handle the rocks they were excavating. He whipped his mask off and began hitting her with it.