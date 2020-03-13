Blog: Q&A about the new coronavirus

If I have flu-like symptoms, what should I do?
Get a flu test. If you have the flu, you almost definitely do not have coronavirus – and it’s a lot easier to get a flu test.
What if I have a runny nose?
This is not a symptom of coronavirus. You probably have a cold.
What if I was sick with flu-like symptoms for a week? Did I have coronavirus?
Probably not. It lasts several weeks.
What should I do to make sure I’m healthy?
Take your temperature. Stay home if you have a temperature of more than 100F.
Why are things being cancelled? Aren’t we all just going to get this mild illness anyway?
Many people will need hospitalization before recovering. If we all get sick at once, it will overwhelm the hospital system. We need to slow down the rate of infection so that medical providers can keep up with it.
Is Glens Falls Hospital overwhelmed?
No. As of noon on Friday, March 13, the hospital had zero confirmed cases of coronavirus. The hospital has trained its staff and is ready to provide isolation rooms and full care.
Is Glens Falls Hospital running out of masks?
No, but the hospital is rationing masks to its staff as if it were running out – to make sure there is enough if there is a surge of patients. The hospital just received a new shipment of masks and believes it has plenty for this crisis. When the hospital gets coronavirus patients, it will not be able to reuse masks, according to the state Health Department.
What are the first symptoms of coronavirus?
The most common early symptom is a fever of more than 100F. Then there is a dry cough. For some, this leads to difficulty breathing and pneumonia. Seek medical care, but call first.
I just want to be sure I am not sick. Why can’t I get a test for coronavirus?
If you do not have symptoms, the test would likely be negative even if you have the virus, according to Public Health officials. So there’s no point getting a test until you get something – like a fever, which admittedly you might not know you had. So start taking your temperature.
I am sick. Why can’t I get a test for coronavirus?
By next week (March 16), New York State hopes to get able to test 1,000 people per day – maybe more. That’s not a lot when you consider how many people live in this state. That means that those who are most likely to have the virus are the ones who must get priority testing.
Under what circumstances should I stay home?
Stay home completely - not going to the grocery store, church or anywhere near anyone else if: you are over the age of 70, or have any serious respiratory problems, or have a serious chronic disease, or have uncontrolled diabetes, or are immune compromised.
What people generally don't die from this?
Children, young and middle-aged people, and pregnant women generally get a mild form of the illness. But you can spread it to vulnerable people, so try to stay 6 feet from everyone, at all times. Seriously. Also, do not go to any social gathering of more than 250 people. Frankly, don't go to any social gathering in which you might be within 6 feet of anyone else. It's not you we're worried about - it's the elderly relative of the person that you infect.
Sources: The Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.
