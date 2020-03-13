Blog: Q&A about the new coronavirus

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If I have flu-like symptoms, what should I do?

Get a flu test. If you have the flu, you almost definitely do not have coronavirus – and it’s a lot easier to get a flu test.

What if I have a runny nose?

This is not a symptom of coronavirus. You probably have a cold.

What if I was sick with flu-like symptoms for a week? Did I have coronavirus?

Probably not. It lasts several weeks.

What should I do to make sure I’m healthy?

Take your temperature. Stay home if you have a temperature of more than 100F.

Why are things being cancelled? Aren’t we all just going to get this mild illness anyway?

Many people will need hospitalization before recovering. If we all get sick at once, it will overwhelm the hospital system. We need to slow down the rate of infection so that medical providers can keep up with it.

Is Glens Falls Hospital overwhelmed?