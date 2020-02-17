BLOG: Picard, revisited

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are three episodes into Star Trek: Picard and there is just no gentle way to put this.

This isn’t Star Trek.

That doesn’t mean it’s bad. It’s more like Firefly, which I loved.

It is a post-modern look at a universe in which everyone is broken, ethics are for losers and hope is lost.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not a bad show to watch. It is excellently acted. I love watching Patrick Stewart. I’d watch him act his way out of a paper bag. The other actors are also wonderful. It is a lovely, not-Star-Trek crew.

But it is not Star Trek, which offers us an ideal to aspire to. This is not the sort of show in which people face hard ethical choices, do the right thing, and face the consequences. It’s not going to make us look at current issues and grapple with them in a new light.

It’s pushed me to binge-watch Star Trek: Voyager. I never watched every episode in chronological order. It’s been a good antidote to each week’s depressing installment of Picard.