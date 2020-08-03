BLOG: Part 3: The end

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The nursing home promised us that they would call when Aunt Mary had “only minutes left.” I thought this was a bit outrageous. How would they possibly know? And of course, they didn’t. She died in the night, without us. We got the call at 6 a.m. that she had passed.

I had sterilized a hotel room for the night. I checked out at record speed, raced down the street and managed to get the nursing home at the same time as Rebecca. She did not have to view her mother’s body alone.

This time, the nursing home only had us wear masks. And they told us reassuringly that there was no time limit now. I wish we could have traded that time for unlimited time as she died.

Aunt Mary had not died of coronavirus. They knew that; she had been tested regularly and she had no symptoms. We had assumed the protective gear was largely to protect the staff and residents from us, in case we had it. But now we didn’t need gear? Now, now that there was no need for our presence, we could stay as long as we liked?

And now, it appears, Peter will be allowed to come.

It is important to have closure after a death, but it seems the rules were created without considering the importance of family before a death.