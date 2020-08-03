BLOG: Part 3: The end

The nursing home promised us that they would call when Aunt Mary had “only minutes left.” I thought this was a bit outrageous. How would they possibly know? And of course, they didn’t. She died in the night, without us. We got the call at 6 a.m. that she had passed.
I had sterilized a hotel room for the night. I checked out at record speed, raced down the street and managed to get the nursing home at the same time as Rebecca. She did not have to view her mother’s body alone.
This time, the nursing home only had us wear masks. And they told us reassuringly that there was no time limit now. I wish we could have traded that time for unlimited time as she died.
Aunt Mary had not died of coronavirus. They knew that; she had been tested regularly and she had no symptoms. We had assumed the protective gear was largely to protect the staff and residents from us, in case we had it. But now we didn’t need gear? Now, now that there was no need for our presence, we could stay as long as we liked?
And now, it appears, Peter will be allowed to come.
It is important to have closure after a death, but it seems the rules were created without considering the importance of family before a death.
If I were to rewrite the rules, I would allow outdoor visits with full protective gear on the visitors and no social distancing. I suspect the issue in March wasn’t the visitors but the lack of gear, as well as uncertainty about how exactly the virus spreads.
Now we know that masks are effective if you can’t stay six feet apart. Now we know the virus is largely airborne, not through touching surfaces.
There’s no reason why a family can’t gather together with masks on, holding their loved one’s hand in the hours before death.
I’ve read about people who died without family even though the closest family member was in the next room, and both people had coronavirus. What is the harm in letting them be together? I’ve read about people who survived coronavirus not being allowed to see a loved one who was dying of it, even with masks on. And now I have seen firsthand a non-COVID death – alone, out of irrational fear.
This virus is going to be with us a long time. It’s time to take a hard look at our rules and tweak them to allow the most interaction possible without spreading the virus.
