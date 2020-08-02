BLOG: Part 2: The bureaucratic fight

Aunt Mary’s son lives in Denmark, where she lived for two decades and where both her children were born. In the past few years, when it became clear we had only a few years left with her, her son Peter flew here multiple times a year. He took her to the zoo. He stood in her nursing home room, telling jokes to make her laugh. He pushed her wheelchair everywhere, making sure she was still a part of our lives and had a good quality of life.
But Denmark closed its borders to stop the spread of coronavirus.
It’s under control there, now. All the kids are back in school. Peter is back at work. But the U.S. won’t let him in and Denmark won’t let him leave.
He tried to get permission for a compassionate trip.
He was told that if he quarantined for 14 days on both sides, he might be allowed to come for the funeral. But no sooner.
Aunt Mary’s daughter, Rebecca, lives in the United States just four minutes from the nursing home. But she might as well be in Denmark, because she can’t see her mother either.
A Hospice nurse was allowed to visit every day. But no family.
After days of calling, the nursing home relented suddenly. Rebecca dropped everything and drove there immediately, knowing this must mean it was the end. She FaceTimed with every family member: Aunt Mary’s brother and sister, her son, her grandchildren, her niece and grand-niece, everyone who would ordinarily gather around her bed in the final days.
She was told she could only stay for an hour, wearing a gown, gloves, mask and face shield. She didn’t mind the gear. But it was hard, sitting there alone. Death is for family. FaceTime is not enough.
Aunt Mary made it through the night and I made an emergency decision. I was the only family member who would not have to quarantine upon entering Rhode Island. I was the only one who could reach Rebecca in time.
So on Thursday, she and I put on gowns, gloves, masks and face shields, and we sat with Aunt Mary together.
We FaceTimed Peter in, and he told Rebecca how sorry he was that he could not be there in person. We sat on either side of the bed, safely distanced. We told stories about our adventures with Aunt Mary, about the things she’d taught us, the traits we admired and the things we’d remember about her. Finally we all fogged up our shields saying goodbye. We put her favorite music on and left.
It was unthinkable, but those were the rules. We had to leave her die without family at her side.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.