BLOG: Part 2: The bureaucratic fight

Aunt Mary’s son lives in Denmark, where she lived for two decades and where both her children were born. In the past few years, when it became clear we had only a few years left with her, her son Peter flew here multiple times a year. He took her to the zoo. He stood in her nursing home room, telling jokes to make her laugh. He pushed her wheelchair everywhere, making sure she was still a part of our lives and had a good quality of life.

But Denmark closed its borders to stop the spread of coronavirus.

It’s under control there, now. All the kids are back in school. Peter is back at work. But the U.S. won’t let him in and Denmark won’t let him leave.

He tried to get permission for a compassionate trip.

He was told that if he quarantined for 14 days on both sides, he might be allowed to come for the funeral. But no sooner.

Aunt Mary’s daughter, Rebecca, lives in the United States just four minutes from the nursing home. But she might as well be in Denmark, because she can’t see her mother either.

A Hospice nurse was allowed to visit every day. But no family.