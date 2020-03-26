Blog: Parents, make a plan

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The chief medical officer at Saratoga Hospital had sobering news at the end of my interview with him today.

He wants people to start planning for their 2+ week illness with the virus.

“If you have young children, who is going to take care of them? If you have parents who are relying on you, who is going to take care of them?” he said, stressing that a sick person can’t go near people who are well.

“Isolate yourself,” he said. “We should ensure people make a plan. If you are sharing a bathroom, how are you going to clean it between uses?”

For those of us with children, this is a scary thought. If Sandy and I are sick, Katie Beth can’t take care of herself. She can get dressed, use the toilet and turn on the TV – but she can’t cook meals. She can’t even reach the food. She can’t open the front door, either.

I would have to decide whether to send a potentially infectious child to someone else’s house, or risk getting her sick by caring for her here.

And what if we were both hospitalized?

These orders to stay away from everybody else get really tricky at a time like this.

I guess I am just hoping we all stay well.

