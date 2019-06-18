{{featured_button_text}}

This beluga whale was far less frightening than the dinosaurs.

Going to Mystic Aquarium may have saved me $75, and I’m terribly disappointed about it.

I’ve been intending to take my daughter to DinoRoar, which is the best new attraction in the entire region (in my humble opinion). You walk through the woods while realistic dinosaurs roar and turn to look at you. It feels like you’ve been transported back in time.

My daughter is dinosaur-obsessed, so this was clearly going to be a slam dunk.

Before going there, we went to Mystic Aquarium. It also has animatronic dinosaurs. They were not as realistic, and the fake greenery of the building that was masquerading as the Jurassic Era was not convincing.

But my 4-year-old was so scared that she climbed into her stroller, closed the sunroof, huddled in a ball and announced that she was not coming out.

My first thoughts: why on earth am I still dragging a stroller around? Can’t my 4-year-old walk?!

But secondly: DinoRoar, which is way more awesome than this badly decorated hallway, is going to scare her pants off.

So I guess we’ll go when she’s a bit older.

In the meantime, I may just have to go again with adult friends. Because it really is that cool.

