You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BLOG: No coronavirus cases here yet
0 comments

BLOG: No coronavirus cases here yet

{{featured_button_text}}
As virus spreads, anxiety rises in China and overseas

Workers spray antiseptic solution on the arrival lobby amid rising public concerns over the possible spread of a new coronavirus at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Heightened precautions were being taken in China and elsewhere Tuesday as governments strove to control the outbreak of a novel coronavirus that threatens to grow during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap via AP)

 Suh Myung-geon

Nine New Yorkers have now been tested for the Novel Coronavirus but no positive tests have been found yet. There are no confirmed cases of the new virus in the state.

Still, the state is waiting for results on five tests. (Another four have already been returned and are negative.)

Each person is being held in isolation until the CDC gets results back from their test. That means there’s five people in isolation right now.

“While the risk for New Yorkers is currently low, we are still working to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement announcing the current testing count.

There are five confirmed cases elsewhere in the United States, but no deaths. In China, the official death toll is 89 people as of Monday. About 3,000 people have contracted the virus throughout the world, mostly in China.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News