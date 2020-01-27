BLOG: No coronavirus cases here yet

Nine New Yorkers have now been tested for the Novel Coronavirus but no positive tests have been found yet. There are no confirmed cases of the new virus in the state.

Still, the state is waiting for results on five tests. (Another four have already been returned and are negative.)

Each person is being held in isolation until the CDC gets results back from their test. That means there’s five people in isolation right now.

“While the risk for New Yorkers is currently low, we are still working to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement announcing the current testing count.

There are five confirmed cases elsewhere in the United States, but no deaths. In China, the official death toll is 89 people as of Monday. About 3,000 people have contracted the virus throughout the world, mostly in China.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

