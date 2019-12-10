You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: My top 5 stories of the year
Here's my personal top five stories of the year - stories I covered that were fascinating, horrible, or eye-opening.

#5: The Post-Star says good-bye to its press

I've never before worked at a newspaper that did not have its own press. Watching workers tear out the press was a sad, but fascinating, experience.

#4 Neighbors say South Glens Falls man walked on fire to save son

People always say they'll go through fire to save their children. But they rarely do. When a child dies in a fire, parents often report that they tried to get through the smoke and heat - but literally could not physically force themselves through toxic smoke that burns your lungs, heat that melts your skin and the subconscious desire to save your own life. This man got through it all. He and his son are now doing well.

#3 Families: Schermerhorn routinely charges tenants who die

Landlord Rich Schermerhorn holds the majority of the senior apartments in the region. But when seniors die, as they generally do, he insists that the estate pay the rest of the rent - even if they haven't moved in yet, or the lease renewal was signed but hadn't kicked in yet. Of all the stories I wrote this year, this one had the most callers - all people whose deceased family members had fallen into this situation. This may lead to a new law that would ban this practice.

#2 Primary care providers leaving Glens Falls Hospital

Forty percent of the primary care providers in the hospital system have left and not been replaced. It has led to huge waits for basic care, forcing parents to seek the far more expensive urgent care for simple issues like an ear infection. While many hospital units closed this year - acute rehab, occupational services, overnight children's care and, soon, outpatient mental health care - this one seemed to me to be the most important. It affects almost everyone, and unlike outpatient mental health care, no one has stepped in to fill the gap yet.

#1 Audit: Bad billing system costs Glens Falls Hospital $38 million in revenue

After hospital officials blamed Medicare patients for a deficit, I looked at the audits the hospital provided to me and discovered their deficit was actually caused by the utter failure of a new billing system. If we had not reported this, no one would know this had happened. That is the value of a free press.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

