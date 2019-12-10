BLOG: My top 5 stories of the year

Revenue, from an accounting perspective, isn’t just how much money you get. An accountant noted the hospital’s revenue is what it billed for services, not how much money it actually collected.

The hospital never reported how much it collected, just how much it billed and how much it estimated it could not collect.

Now, it will report only how much it billed after subtracting out the estimated uncollectible bills. It no longer reports the estimated uncollectible amount.