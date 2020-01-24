BLOG: My review of Star Trek: Picard

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Why do we have to destroy everything to make something new? Does our culture demand violence now?

These were the thoughts I unfortunately found myself thinking as I watched the premiere of the new Star Trek show last night.

I have been eagerly anticipating Star Trek: Picard all year. I rewatched most of Star Trek: The next Generation in preparation, as well as the movies. The new show focuses on Picard and starts 20 years after Capt. Picard ran the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The opening is pitch perfect, a callback to how TNG ended, and a much-loved tribute to Data, who died in one of the Star Trek movies.

There is also a stunningly excellent scene near the beginning in which a reporter asks Picard three pressing questions. It’s well shot – focusing on how his staff prepares him, close-ups on his face when he hears the hardest question, and switching to the reaction of his staff, observing in another room.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

But after that, frankly, the show goes to hell.

Starfleet has lost its ethical stance, Picard reveals.

That’s shocking but perhaps it’s a way to get us in, right? A mission to fix Starfleet?