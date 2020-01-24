BLOG: My review of Star Trek: Picard

Why do we have to destroy everything to make something new? Does our culture demand violence now?
These were the thoughts I unfortunately found myself thinking as I watched the premiere of the new Star Trek show last night.
I have been eagerly anticipating Star Trek: Picard all year. I rewatched most of Star Trek: The next Generation in preparation, as well as the movies. The new show focuses on Picard and starts 20 years after Capt. Picard ran the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
The opening is pitch perfect, a callback to how TNG ended, and a much-loved tribute to Data, who died in one of the Star Trek movies.
There is also a stunningly excellent scene near the beginning in which a reporter asks Picard three pressing questions. It’s well shot – focusing on how his staff prepares him, close-ups on his face when he hears the hardest question, and switching to the reaction of his staff, observing in another room.
But after that, frankly, the show goes to hell.
Starfleet has lost its ethical stance, Picard reveals.
That’s shocking but perhaps it’s a way to get us in, right? A mission to fix Starfleet?
Nope. Apparently it’s no longer cool to present an idealistic way of life that we can all aspire to as we search for a 45-minute escape from reality.
Instead, the show directors decided that graphic, horrifying violence was the way to go. We get not one but two lengthy fights, including a body-destroying, slow-motion acid attack (complete with the victim's screams, thanks for that touch of extra realism), several close-up shots of a knife sinking into a man’s chest, and so many deaths that I lost count. Fifteen?
The characters were deeply interesting and Sir Patrick Stewart acted with incredible gravitas. It was well worth seeing and I plan to keep watching.
But I don’t love it the way I loved my PG-rated, idealistic show from the 90s. This is is not anything like it – for better or for worse.
