BLOG: Movie theaters at Aviation Mall
BLOG: Movie theaters at Aviation Mall

Regal work

Signs of construction were seen in 2016 behind Aviation Mall as Regal Cinemas added two new theaters, bringing its total to nine. Both of the new theaters, plus one other that has been converted, feature stadium seating, which is a first for the mall.

 Steve Jacobs file photo,

I had a bit of a chuckle at writing that Queensbury might allow movie theaters at Aviation Mall.

It has a lovely, nine-screen Regal theater with new reclining seats. It’s not forgettable.

But there it was on the list of uses not allowed in the Enclosed Shopping Center zone. Perhaps I have hallucinated my visits to the movies there?

It turns out that the movie theater was approved without being allowed in the zone because it was considered an “ancillary use” in the mall. An ancillary use is a use that helps the dominant use, rather than being its own thing. In other words, the movie theater helps the mall exist as a mall. It’s not, for example, a separate building that people go to without ever setting foot in the mall.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

