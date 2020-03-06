BLOG: Movie theaters at Aviation Mall

But there it was on the list of uses not allowed in the Enclosed Shopping Center zone. Perhaps I have hallucinated my visits to the movies there?

It turns out that the movie theater was approved without being allowed in the zone because it was considered an “ancillary use” in the mall. An ancillary use is a use that helps the dominant use, rather than being its own thing. In other words, the movie theater helps the mall exist as a mall. It’s not, for example, a separate building that people go to without ever setting foot in the mall.