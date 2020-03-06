BLOG: Movie theaters at Aviation Mall

Kathleen Moore
reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
I had a bit of a chuckle at writing that Queensbury might allow movie theaters at Aviation Mall.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
It has a lovely, nine-screen Regal theater with new reclining seats. It’s not forgettable.
But there it was on the list of uses not allowed in the Enclosed Shopping Center zone. Perhaps I have hallucinated my visits to the movies there?
It turns out that the movie theater was approved without being allowed in the zone because it was considered an “ancillary use” in the mall. An ancillary use is a use that helps the dominant use, rather than being its own thing. In other words, the movie theater helps the mall exist as a mall. It’s not, for example, a separate building that people go to without ever setting foot in the mall.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Kathleen Moore
reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.