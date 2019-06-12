Let’s hope the attic at Moreau Town Hall never catches fire, but if it does, sprinklers will try to put it out.
When the $2.6 million town hall was built six years ago, the fire suppression system in the attic was built so poorly that it probably wouldn’t have worked in a real fire.
Unfortunately, it went off anyway, and flooded part of the new building, causing $150,000 in damage in 2015.
Town officials turned the system off, while keeping the rest of the alarm systems working. That meant the alarm system helpfully beeped every few seconds for the next ... years to tell people the attic system was off.
The attic system was rebuilt last month, tested, and hooked back into the system so that a fire would trigger the sprinklers to turn on.
“I know the silence is deafening, after so many years,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said when he announced the system was live.
When the system was fixed, the workers tried to turn it on but found that a battery had gone dead after years of beeping. That battery powered the memory for the attic system. Another company had to be called in, at $125 an hour, to reprogram the alarm.
It was tested this week and it’s working.
“We have one issue fully addressed,” Kusnierz said. “On to the next.”
