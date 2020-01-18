BLOG: More on the Kusnierz-Antis feud

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This political story will never die.

I reported that at Moreau's Town Board meeting on Tuesday, board member John Donohue never brought up appointing Reed Antis to the Zoning Board, despite having said he would do so.

Donohue called me Friday to offer context. He said he'd told Antis to formally apply for the post.

"I told him to express his interest to Mr. Kusnierz. He didn’t," Donohue said. "I checked with the supervisor’s office the morning of the vote."

He added that he would've fought for Antis if Antis had tried to get the position (which is unpaid, by the way).

"I definitely would have brought him up and I would have argued the point that he deserved a second chance," Donohue said.

For those few of you who have read this far but don't know what this is about, Antis helped Donohue win a seat on the board. Antis was up for reappointment to the Planning Board, where he has served for six years. Supervisor Todd Kusnierz replaced Antis with the man Donohue defeated for the Town Board seat. Then he took away Antis' wife's volunteer position as well - she had been town historian for 20 years.

Donohue has faced some criticism for not speaking up for the Antis family, given their support of him.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

