BLOG: Local pregnant moms get a support person

After a hospital system in New York City announced that it wouldn't let laboring mothers have a support person with them, I saw a lot of panic locally.

Many people seemed to assume that every hospital would shut out their spouse.

This is not true.

Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital have explicitly stated in their new visitor policy that anyone in labor can bring one person with them. The person must pass the coronavirus screening - they can't have had contact with someone who has the virus, have a cough or fever, or have traveled to a hot spot within the last 14 days. I directly asked the spokesmen at both hospitals to confirm that they would still allow someone to stay throughout labor and delivery.

Other hospitals in the area have the same rule.

I know one person is not ideal. Many people bring a doula and a spouse with them, or have their children there to greet the new member of the family. And of course some people want a parent, a best friend, and so on.

Not having the people you need during labor is a terrible blow.