You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Blog: Life from home during coronavirus
0 comments

Blog: Life from home during coronavirus

Music and experiments

Later, they did a science experiment to see which substance would shine pennies the best. Out of Diet Pepsi, vinegar, Ketchup, lemon juice and soapy water, the soap is doing the best!

 Kathleen Moore,

My wife has a serious liver disease, and I frankly think that interviewing people face-to-face would make me a likely spreader of the virus to three counties, so I am working from home.

My daughter’s preschool is closed and my wife’s job is too, so they are looking for things to do that don’t involve other people but are more than staring at our four walls.

Today, at 10 a.m., they went on Facebook to see a live performance from preschool musician extraordinaire Laurie Berkner. We used our Chromecast to show the performance on our TV. I got that chromeast just to watch Star Trek: Picard. This is a way better use of it. She sang, my daughter got up and danced, and even though I had to take a call in the middle of it, we all felt SO MUCH BETTER afterward. It was less than 10 minutes long. She’s going to do it every day, if anyone else wants to watch. You can just watch it on your computer or phone if you don’t have a way to watch Facebook on your TV.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News