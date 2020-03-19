Blog: Life from home during coronavirus

Today, at 10 a.m., they went on Facebook to see a live performance from preschool musician extraordinaire Laurie Berkner. We used our Chromecast to show the performance on our TV. I got that chromeast just to watch Star Trek: Picard. This is a way better use of it. She sang, my daughter got up and danced, and even though I had to take a call in the middle of it, we all felt SO MUCH BETTER afterward. It was less than 10 minutes long. She’s going to do it every day, if anyone else wants to watch. You can just watch it on your computer or phone if you don’t have a way to watch Facebook on your TV.