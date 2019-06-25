I’ve never seen so many disappointed voters at the polls.
Democrat after Democrat strode into the Queensbury polls, only to discover that there is no Democratic primary in Queensbury this year. (Has there ever been?)
And then there were the Independence voters. They hurried in from all over the town, hoping to vote in the primary between Travis Whitehead and Town Board member Jennifer Switzer. But alas, that primary was only open to those in ward 4, which is the ward Switzer represents.
But what took the cake was the Independence voter from ward 2 who wanted to vote in ward 4’s Republican primary.
“I feel disappointed. I made an actual effort to come out,” said would-be voter Lynn Springer.
She wanted to vote for Major Jim LaFarr for county sheriff. But the Republicans are duking that out amongst themselves. That’s the way it works: each party decides who is running, and then those winners go on to the November election.
Springer wanted to join in, despite not being a member of the Republican party. It's not an unreasonable desire; the candidate who wins a Republican primary is likely to win it all in most races in this area.
“I feel I should have a say in who my candidate is,” she said.
Other states let voters declare or switch parties at the polls, but in New York, you’ll be lucky to get a party change to go through before the next presidential election.
I’m serious. If you change your enrollment at least 25 days before this November’s election, it will go into effect after this election. If not, you’ll have to wait until November 2020.
