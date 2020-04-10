BLOG: I'm loving the quarantine

And she has surprisingly responded to the extra time by picking out her own clothes and getting dressed by herself, ending what has been a five-year battle. Instead of picking at her breakfast, she eats it all. It turns out she just didn’t like being rushed.

I thought we would run out of things to do in the house. And the first week was rough. But honestly, we already had enough science experiments and craft materials to last a siege. We have hundreds of books (though, admittedly, Katie Beth told her grandparents she missed the library because it has new books, and they sent her a dozen new books from Amazon). There’s bike riding and squirrel chasing and bird watching. If it gets warm enough, we’ll rebuild the gardens that we failed at so pathetically last year.

With no events to hurry off to, no people to see, nothing to do – we have become a more relaxed family. We have time for the things that matter. Katie Beth wanted to know how bridges work so today she and Sandy learned about suspension cables. At lunch, she enthusiastically reported to me that the Golden Gate Bridge is held up by suspenders that hook to towers.