BLOG: I'm loving the quarantine

It’s been four weeks since our preschool closed.
It feels like it’s been months. But it has been, frankly, an amazing month.
Katie Beth has gone from being a reluctant reader to happily sounding out words and even writing words. We’ve had a lot more time to read to her, so we broke out the chapter books we reserve for school breaks (since she begs for one more chapter at bedtime, and suddenly it’s 9 p.m. and we are on our third last chapter). The chapter books are among our favorite children’s books and it’s so much fun to share those stories with her.
I had been saving one last Arthur Ransome book, after we read all the others together last summer. It was going to be the big summer kickoff book this year, but why wait? When I started reading, Katie Beth greeted the first line of dialogue from her favorite character as if she was greeting a long-lost friend.
“Oh, it’s Nancy!!!” she said, laughing with a happiness I honestly had not seen from her in that first week, when coronavirus took away everything: her friends, preschool, the library, even trips to the playground.
I’ve had more time to play with her – a precious, huge, unlimited amount of time. I don’t have to keep her on schedule in the morning: get up, get dressed, eat breakfast, brush your hair, brush your teeth, pack your schoolbag.
And she has surprisingly responded to the extra time by picking out her own clothes and getting dressed by herself, ending what has been a five-year battle. Instead of picking at her breakfast, she eats it all. It turns out she just didn’t like being rushed.
I thought we would run out of things to do in the house. And the first week was rough. But honestly, we already had enough science experiments and craft materials to last a siege. We have hundreds of books (though, admittedly, Katie Beth told her grandparents she missed the library because it has new books, and they sent her a dozen new books from Amazon). There’s bike riding and squirrel chasing and bird watching. If it gets warm enough, we’ll rebuild the gardens that we failed at so pathetically last year.
With no events to hurry off to, no people to see, nothing to do – we have become a more relaxed family. We have time for the things that matter. Katie Beth wanted to know how bridges work so today she and Sandy learned about suspension cables. At lunch, she enthusiastically reported to me that the Golden Gate Bridge is held up by suspenders that hook to towers.
There’s a lot to worry about in this brave new world. Sandy hasn’t had an income for a month and I’m not sure when she’ll be able to make delicious baked goods for large group gatherings again. I’m being furloughed for two weeks. But we have decided not to worry about the money. We have food, we have our home, and we have each other. They are my favorite people on earth and being home with them 24 hours a day has made me love them so much more. In that first week, Sandy and I had a big shouting match one night and I thought, “Oh no, this quarantine is going to be hell.” But it hasn’t. It’s brought Sandy and I closer together than we’ve been since we became parents. All those activities we used to do seemed like so much fun. But it turns out what we had together at home was really good too.
Will I run back to Great Escape and the library and the museums as soon as they reopen? Probably. But I hope I remember these quiet days and the peace we all enjoyed.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
