Glens Falls Hospital has sued almost twice as many people as I originally reported.
In addition to about 67 people sued in City Court, there’s another 42 sued in County Court.
Both courts have civil court.
It’s not clear why the hospital is using both courts. The amount of money owed is the same – almost all the cases are for about $2,000. County court can handle civil cases up to $25,000, while city court can handled civil cases up to $15,000.
But I have not seen any cases asking for more than $15,000.
Both of the hospital's law firms are filing cases in both courts, so it's not that one firm prefers one court.
Anyone want to help solve this mystery?
An incredibly patient city court clerk has been helping me make sense of this, since the hospital’s attorneys have refused to respond to my phone calls.
This puts the current count to 109 lawsuits.
By comparison, eight people were sued by the hospital for failing to pay bills last year, according to county court records.
I’ve spoken to two of the patients who are being sued, and I would love to speak to more. I am particularly interested in those who believe their bills are wrong, or who have Explanation of Benefits documents showing they owe nothing more.
I’m on vacation next week, but you could always email me and we can talk in a week!
