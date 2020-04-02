BLOG: Fill out the Census today

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If it weren't for the pandemic, I can't imagine the number of stories I would have written by now about the Census.

Instead, I've been given you all a solid diet of coronavirus news.

But the Census is important and people are forgetting about it. Do it now or someone who might have the virus will have to show up at your house!

In Queensbury, only 40% of households have responded.

Fort Edward is at 39%.

Glens Falls and Moreau are at 38%.

Argyle and Warrensburg are sleeping in at 28%.

This is terrible! Get everyone to fill it out - even (especially) undocumented workers, the homeless, people in shelters, and youth you know that have just moved out on their own. Those are the groups most often missed.

You can check your location's progress here: https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.

It took me about one minute to fill mine out. You can do it online here: https://my2020census.gov/ or you can call in. They'll even send you a paper form if you want.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.

