BLOG: Feeling torn about Star Trek: Picard

The last two episodes have been a tremendous step forward. I have enjoyed nearly half of each of them!

We have seen the true face of the Borg. They are victims.

It’s a shocking and beautiful change in how we see the most terrifying villain in Star Trek. It’s made me wonder – who were the original Borg, and are there any left? Are all the Borg slaves, kidnapped and brainwashed?

That’s worth watching this show to contemplate.

If only we were given more than a few minutes to think about it before the plot went back to racing about, shooting people, and slow-motion deaths.

Then, in the best episode so far, we finally get to see Riker and Troi. It’s beautiful. The relationship between Riker and Picard is pitch-perfect.

Maybe the writers are afraid we’ll lose interest if they pause for a moment? Because after Riker, we were treated to Space Elf versus blasters. Amazingly, he beat the blasters, only to be defeated by a throwing knife. If it weren’t so ridiculous, it would be sad.

And then, whoosh! The death of another beloved character.

Star Trek, can’t you give me any time to enjoy an episode?

