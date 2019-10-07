My wife grew up in Fort Edward. She has many family members up here, and one of them posted this weekend that The Post-Star’s pre-rally coverage was “fake news.”
So she confronted him in a private message, telling him that I don’t make things up. She told him that the police chief reached out to us to let the public know people would be protesting with unloaded rifles.
His response (I'm paraphrasing) was: Unloaded rifles?! WTF?!
He had not actually read the stories that he had labeled “fake news.”
He also had not apparently thought through how fake news would happen: that an actual, local human being would have to decide to lie, and then other local human beings, known as editors, would read that and believe it and decide to print it.
He assured her he wasn’t accusing reporters of lying.
So let’s get this straight: if a story is fake, that means the reporter made it up. If an entire publication is fake, that means all (or most) of the stories within it are fake.
Could we misunderstand someone, get lied to, or otherwise make a mistake? You bet. Does it happen often? No.
Your Facebook feed is a lot more fake than this newspaper.
Hmmmm, feeling testy? Wonder why?
