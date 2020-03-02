BLOG: Epidemic vs. pandemic

Kathleen Moore
reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls
Coronavirus is not an epidemic and, according to the dictionary, it never will be.
An epidemic is an illness that spreads through a community.
A pandemic is an illness that spreads through an entire country (or the world).
I think we can safely say coronavirus is beyond epidemic status.
But it isn’t at pandemic status in the United States – yet.
I learned this today when looking up words to describe the virus. I went with “outbreak.”
People imagine journalists racing to fires and murders. They probably do not envision us thumbing through dictionaries as often as we actually do.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
