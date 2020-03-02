You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Epidemic vs. pandemic
Virus Outbreak Pence

A large monitor displaying a map of Asia and a tally of total coronavirus cases, deaths, and recovered, is visible behind Vice President Mike Pence, center, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, left, as they tour the secretary's operations center on Thursday Washington.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coronavirus is not an epidemic and, according to the dictionary, it never will be.

An epidemic is an illness that spreads through a community.

A pandemic is an illness that spreads through an entire country (or the world).

I think we can safely say coronavirus is beyond epidemic status.

But it isn’t at pandemic status in the United States – yet.

I learned this today when looking up words to describe the virus. I went with “outbreak.”

People imagine journalists racing to fires and murders. They probably do not envision us thumbing through dictionaries as often as we actually do.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

