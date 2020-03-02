BLOG: Epidemic vs. pandemic

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Coronavirus is not an epidemic and, according to the dictionary, it never will be.

An epidemic is an illness that spreads through a community.

A pandemic is an illness that spreads through an entire country (or the world).

I think we can safely say coronavirus is beyond epidemic status.

But it isn’t at pandemic status in the United States – yet.

I learned this today when looking up words to describe the virus. I went with “outbreak.”

People imagine journalists racing to fires and murders. They probably do not envision us thumbing through dictionaries as often as we actually do.

