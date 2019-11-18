Tuesday is the big day!
For those who have been waiting since Election Day to find out if they won, counting of absentee ballots begins in the morning Tuesday.
Generally, election commissioners start with the still-contested races. But they don’t have to, and counting can take days.
Here’s the races I’ll be following as the ballots are counted this week:
Greenwich Supervisor: 10-year incumbent Sara Idleman is behind by 17 votes, with up to 83 absentees to count (if they all were mailed back in time). She’s up against Don Ward, who has 687 votes to her 670. She ran on the Democratic line; he ran on the Republican line. Both also had their own independent line.
White Creek Supervisor: 15-year incumbent Robert Shay is behind by 14 votes with up to 33 absentee ballots to count. He’s up against James Griffith, who has 339 votes to his 325. Shay ran on the Republican line; Griffith ran on the Democratic and his own independent line.
Salem Town Board: Incumbent Laura Dunham is just two votes ahead of challenger Robert Jarvis with up to 44 absentee ballots to count. Dunham ran on the Democratic and an independent line; Jarvis was on the Republican line. She has 337 votes to his 335.
Glens Falls ward 1 county supervisor: 2-year incumbent Jack Diamond is ahead by 10 votes with up to 49 absentee ballots to count. He’s up against Nancy Underwood, who has 126 votes to his 136. Diamond was on the Democratic line, while Underwood was on the Republican and Independence lines.
Ticonderoga Town Board – Incumbent Thomas Cunningham is behind by two votes with up to 74 absentees to be counted. He’s up against Heath Towne, who has 538 votes to his 536. Cunningham ran on the Democratic and an independent line; Towne was on the Republican line.
