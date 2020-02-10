BLOG: Don’t panic about coronavirus

The numbers are showing that coronavirus is serious, but not panic-worthy.

Here’s the deal. While it is very infectious, about 15% end up with severe pneumonia.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s bad, and a lot of people with severe pneumonia are going to end up the hospital.

But most people don’t die of pneumonia. So this virus is really requiring hospital preparedness. It takes planning for a hospital to handle a huge influx of pneumonia patients. In New York, officials are making sure there’s space and trained personnel to handle the influx (if there is one).

Take heart as well from the fact that only 2% of those infected have died, based on China's reported numbers. Even if you assume China is under-reporting, the death rate is obviously far less than killers like Ebola. And that's in a city that did not have the hospital resources to handle the situation.

We got lucky: the illness didn’t start here. We had time to prepare.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.