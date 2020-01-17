BLOG: Democrats banding together

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

New Moreau historian Brigid Martin wrote an apology last night to Mary Antis, who was deposed after 20 years as town historian.

The background: Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz kicked out a 20-year town historian whose husband had the gall to help a Democrat with a seat on the Town Board. But Kusnierz argued that the move wasn’t political retribution because he replaced the historian with another Democrat.

In response, the new historian sent a heartfelt apology email to former historian Mary Antis and her husband Reed Antis.

Brigid Martin wrote, “I just saw the paper. I'm sorry. Todd never said to me why he was looking for someone. I never asked.”

She thought Mary Antis quit to protest Kusnierz kicking Reed Antis off the Planning Board.

“You have always been good to me Reed and I do tell people that. You also must know you can rub people the wrong way,” Martin added. “It could be said that I too have a personality that can rub some people the wrong way.”

Martin lost her position on a planning board too, in 2018, after she was outspoken on issues in opposition to the village mayor. (She was on the village board and Antis was on the town board.)