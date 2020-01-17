BLOG: Democrats banding together

New Moreau historian Brigid Martin wrote an apology last night to Mary Antis, who was deposed after 20 years as town historian.
The background: Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz kicked out a 20-year town historian whose husband had the gall to help a Democrat with a seat on the Town Board. But Kusnierz argued that the move wasn’t political retribution because he replaced the historian with another Democrat.
In response, the new historian sent a heartfelt apology email to former historian Mary Antis and her husband Reed Antis.
Brigid Martin wrote, “I just saw the paper. I'm sorry. Todd never said to me why he was looking for someone. I never asked.”
She thought Mary Antis quit to protest Kusnierz kicking Reed Antis off the Planning Board.
“You have always been good to me Reed and I do tell people that. You also must know you can rub people the wrong way,” Martin added. “It could be said that I too have a personality that can rub some people the wrong way.”
Martin lost her position on a planning board too, in 2018, after she was outspoken on issues in opposition to the village mayor. (She was on the village board and Antis was on the town board.)
She offered an olive branch, writing, “I would still like your family’s valuable input Reed. If Mary is interested I'd love to meet with her and find out more about what she does.”
Reed Antis, by the way, says he will stay involved in town government despite losing his position.
