Blog: Death and dying during the pandemic, Part 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My Aunt Mary had progressive supranuclear palsy. Basically, for non-scientists: it’s a progressive disease like Parkinson’s, which slowly robbed her of her ability to talk and walk.

Two years ago she had to move into a nursing home. But my cousin, her daughter, brought her home for dinner three days a week, took her to church every Sunday, and after church took her home to spend the entire day with the family. Aunt Mary came to every soccer game, every swim meet, every celebration, every holiday.

She was a foundational fixture of my life. She taught me to value what she loved most: grit. And boy did that woman have grit. She could overcome any challenge, and I mean ANY challenge, including taking care of three dogs in a two-story house after suddenly losing all use of one leg. She didn’t want to tell anyone because her daughter was pregnant and she didn’t want to upset her. So she went down the stairs on her rear end to feed the dogs, crawled around the house, and somehow forced her body to start walking again in time to see her first grandchild born.