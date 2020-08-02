Blog: Death and dying during the pandemic, Part 1

My Aunt Mary had progressive supranuclear palsy. Basically, for non-scientists: it’s a progressive disease like Parkinson’s, which slowly robbed her of her ability to talk and walk.
Two years ago she had to move into a nursing home. But my cousin, her daughter, brought her home for dinner three days a week, took her to church every Sunday, and after church took her home to spend the entire day with the family. Aunt Mary came to every soccer game, every swim meet, every celebration, every holiday.
She was a foundational fixture of my life. She taught me to value what she loved most: grit. And boy did that woman have grit. She could overcome any challenge, and I mean ANY challenge, including taking care of three dogs in a two-story house after suddenly losing all use of one leg. She didn’t want to tell anyone because her daughter was pregnant and she didn’t want to upset her. So she went down the stairs on her rear end to feed the dogs, crawled around the house, and somehow forced her body to start walking again in time to see her first grandchild born.
It was that victory that made me think she was invulnerable. I mean, if she could do that, how could this rare disease defeat her? But slowly it did. It tortured her for 14 years. And when the pandemic began, and she could only see her beloved family by Zoom, she stopped wanting to fight. Two weeks ago, she stopped eating. On the phone, my cousin implored her to eat.
“We’re so close. We’ll be allowed to visit soon.”
But every time a date for visitation was set, someone who worked at the nursing home would test positive and all the visits would be pushed ahead 14 days.
I looked up the law for Rhode Island, where she lived. Compassionate visits were allowed. Aunt Mary was in hospice and not eating, which surely qualified. But it was up to the nursing home, and the nursing home said she was not “actively” dying. No visits.
We began to fear we would never see her alive again.
