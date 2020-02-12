BLOG: Civility reigns, so far, at the Moreau Town Board

Kathleen Moore reporter - Health care, Moreau, Queensbury, South Glens Falls Follow Kathleen Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The elections of the lone Democrat on the Moreau Town Board might be seen as a dark day for the board, but civil disagreement is staying strong.

On Tuesday night, new board member John Donohue, a Democrat, waited until the end of the meeting to bring up a political issue. He spoke when it was his turn at the end.

He objected to a comment made at the previous meeting about him having a “political agenda.”

He didn’t mention who said it, but explained that in his view, “the political part of this job ended when they counted the last ballot.”

Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, a Republican, waited until Donohue was done. Then he said he felt compelled to respond.

He explained that Donohue brought forward the idea of a property tax exemption that resident Dominic Tom has repeatedly requested. Tom donated $100 to Donohue’s campaign, so Kusnierz said the proposal “reeked” of quid pro quo.

“We do things on this board that are in the best interests of our residents, but there has to be a consensus,” he said. One person’s need isn’t enough.

Donohue responded – again politely and calmly.