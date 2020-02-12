BLOG: Civility reigns, so far, at the Moreau Town Board

The elections of the lone Democrat on the Moreau Town Board might be seen as a dark day for the board, but civil disagreement is staying strong.
On Tuesday night, new board member John Donohue, a Democrat, waited until the end of the meeting to bring up a political issue. He spoke when it was his turn at the end.
He objected to a comment made at the previous meeting about him having a “political agenda.”
He didn’t mention who said it, but explained that in his view, “the political part of this job ended when they counted the last ballot.”
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, a Republican, waited until Donohue was done. Then he said he felt compelled to respond.
He explained that Donohue brought forward the idea of a property tax exemption that resident Dominic Tom has repeatedly requested. Tom donated $100 to Donohue’s campaign, so Kusnierz said the proposal “reeked” of quid pro quo.
You have free articles remaining.
“We do things on this board that are in the best interests of our residents, but there has to be a consensus,” he said. One person’s need isn’t enough.
Donohue responded – again politely and calmly.
“Any resident who comes to me with an issue that I think should be brought up, I will bring it up. I feel it’s my job,” Donohue said, adding that he’ll carry ideas form anybody, regardless of whether they donated to him.
Kusnierz warned that the board “prior to your arrival” had worked very hard to become a board with integrity and transparency. The implication was clear that Donohue was ruining that ethos.
Donohue answered, “I’d like to say wow,” and dropped the subject.
Nobody called anyone names. Nobody threatened to start a fistfight. While Donohue was clearly far less confrontational and insulting, Kusnierz made his points in a calm manner.
It was refreshing to watch. I had worried that the scene would turn into one of the shouting matches that dogged Supervisor Gardner Congdon’s tenure.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.