Blog: Chinese interpreter helping Warren County Public Health

In Warren County, four people are still waiting out a precautionary quarantine after traveling home from China. Many others have already been released with no symptoms of the new coronavirus after staying at home for 14 days.

That has not been easy because many of the travelers speak Mandarin.

“Most of our precautionary are people who hold Chinese passports,” county Administrator Ryan Moore said.

Luckily, a young man who was recently released from quarantine is now working with the department to help them communicate with the four remaining people in quarantine.

He is working as an interpreter, translating for Public Health and the quarantined residents.

“Which is very helpful,” Moore said. “It’s very, very helpful to have someone who can communicate and has been through the process.”

So far no one has refused to stay home, by the way.

“So far everyone’s been great, very civic minded,” Moore said.

