I keep getting calls from patients who aren’t happy about the secrecy Glens Falls Hospital is trying to keep when it closes offices.
The latest call came from a man who lives a good distance up north. To keep him anonymous, I won’t say which town he lives in.
In late July, he got a phone message from the Broad Street primary care office, cancelling his August appointment. He called back, asking why. They told him his provider had left.
Please note, in the phone message the hospital did not volunteer the information that his doctor had left, or ask him to call to reschedule. The call just notified him that his appointment was cancelled.
I know the provider in question and I know he gave ample notice. Why didn’t the hospital notify this patient earlier, or send him a letter with a list of providers to choose from?
The patient then asked for two other providers that worked at Broad Street Internal Medicine, and I was told both were also leaving.
“So then I asked if the office is closing. There was a long pause and then she said, ‘Well, I guess so,’” the patient said. “I thought, my god, did I just tell this woman she’s out of a job?”
Let’s think about that for a second.
He was just told his doctor had left. He was told that the other doctors he knew had left. And what is he worried about? The fate of the office clerk!
Now he doesn’t have a primary care doctor. And, after decades of being a Glens Falls Hospital customer, he told me he’s hoping Saratoga Hospital opens primary care offices here.
“They have their act together,” he said. “They do things right.”
I once lost my favorite doctor because she moved to New Jersey. She told me in person, but also I got a letter from her, with a list of providers to choose from if I wanted to stay at her office. I called the office and was transferred over instantly. And while I was sad to lose her, I did not feel betrayed or abandoned, and my medical care was uninterrupted.
I wish the hospital could see how much it is hurting itself with this desire for secrecy.
