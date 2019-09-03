An online survey asked people if Medicare is free, and a terrifying 50% said yes.
Yikes!
I outlined the full costs in my column today.
But the survey also asked a funny question: which president created Medicare?
More than half (58%) correctly said LBJ.
But 21% said it was created by Barack Obama. (What?! Are they thinking of the Medicare expansion in Obamacare?)
20% said Bill Clinton. (I can’t think of any way in which this would make sense.)
And two people, who MUST have been joking, said Donald Trump.
Also, 41% of respondents older than 54 said they thought they would be automatically enrolled in Medicare when they’re eligible.
This is a BIG mistake. If, when you turn 65, you are already getting Social Security, you are enrolled in Medicare automatically.
But many people delay Social Security. In that case, you must enroll in Medicare within seven months of turning 65, or you may end up paying penalties.
Don’t delay!
